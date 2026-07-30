Son scores twice as MLS All-Stars defeat Liga MX 4-3

Published by AFP 30 de julio, 2026

Son Heung-min scored two goals to lead the Major League Soccer All-Stars to a 4-3 victory over their Liga MX counterparts on Wednesday at the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Los Angeles FC's South Korean star, Son, scored in the 20th and 23rd minutes to turn the game around after Luis Gabriel Rey had put the Liga MX All-Stars ahead.

The 34-year-old former Tottenham player had taken responsibility for South Korea's failure to qualify for the World Cup knockout rounds.

But he has been in exceptional form since the MLS resumed after the World Cup break, scoring three goals in three games for LAFC.

Son tied the game for the MLS team in the 20th minute, after receiving a pass from Carles Gil on the left and firing a low shot that beat goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.

Minutes later, he put the MLS All-Stars definitively ahead with a spectacular volley following another assist from New England Revolution playmaker Gil.

A goal by Chicago Fire midfielder Philip Zinckernagel in the 42nd minute gave the MLS team a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Salomón Rondón scored in the 55th minute to keep the Liga MX team in the game, but FC Cincinnati playmaker Evander restored the two-goal lead in the 55th minute, shortly before Vancouver's German star Thomas Müller entered the game.

The MLS team needed that lead, and José Paradela added some late drama with a goal in stoppage time for Liga MX.

The MLS All-Stars' second consecutive victory in the midseason exhibition match extended their record against Liga MX teams to 4-1.

Superstar Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammate were excused from participating in the midseason friendly, 10 days after Argentina lost to Spain in the World Cup final.

On Wednesday, Miami posted a video on social media showing Messi training again with his teammates.

But it is still unclear when the 39-year-old player will return to competition .

Son Heung-min scored two goals to lead the Major League Soccer All-Stars to a 4-3 victory over their Liga MX counterparts on Wednesday at the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Los Angeles FC's South Korean star, Son, scored in the 20th and 23rd minutes to turn the game around after Luis Gabriel Rey had put the Liga MX All-Stars ahead.

"I'm very happy and I just want to thank everyone," Son said after being named Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game.

The 34-year-old former Tottenham player had taken responsibility for South Korea's failure to qualify for the World Cup knockout rounds.

But he has been in exceptional form since the MLS resumed after the World Cup break, scoring three goals in three games for LAFC.

Son tied the game for the MLS team in the 20th minute, after receiving a pass from Carles Gil on the left and firing a low shot past goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.

Minutes later, he put the MLS All-Stars definitively ahead with a spectacular volley following another assist from New England Revolution playmaker Gil.

A goal by Chicago Fire midfielder Philip Zinckernagel in the 42nd minute gave the MLS team a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Salomón Rondón scored in the 55th minute to keep the Liga MX team in the game, but FC Cincinnati playmaker Evander restored the two-goal lead in the 55th minute, shortly before Vancouver's German star Thomas Müller entered the game.

The MLS team needed that lead, and José Paradela added some late drama with a goal in stoppage time for Liga MX.

The MLS All-Stars' second consecutive victory in the midseason exhibition match extended their record against Liga MX teams to 4-1.

Superstar Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammate were excused from participating in the midseason friendly, 10 days after Argentina lost to Spain in the World Cup final.

On Wednesday, Miami posted a video on social media showing Messi training again with his teammates.

But it remains unclear when the 39-year-old will return to competition.