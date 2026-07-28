Chicharito Hernández, new player for Atlético Dallas

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de julio, 2026

Veteran forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, the all-time leading scorer for the Mexican national team, will be the first player for Atlético Dallas, a newly founded club that will compete in the USL Championship, the second tier of American soccer, starting in 2027.

In a press release, Atlético Dallas officially announced the signing of Chicharito.

"The club announced today that Hernández, one of the most outstanding and renowned soccer players of his generation, has signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year, subject to league and federation approval. Hernández becomes the first player in Atlético Dallas history to sign a contract of this type," Atlético Dallas reported.

With experience playing for several of the world's top clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United, Chicharito, 38, will bring "leadership and a competitive spirit," as Matt Valentine, founder and president of Atlético Dallas, put it.

"I've been fortunate enough to live out the dreams that every young soccer player longs for," said the Mexican forward after signing with the Texas-based team. "I've worn some of the most prestigious jerseys in the world and played in incredible stadiums in front of passionate fans. However, opportunities like this are different."

Since beginning his professional career in 2005, Chicharito has played in more than 700 matches and scored more than 250 goals. In addition to Real Madrid, Manchester United and the Mexican national team, he has played for CD Guadalajara (Mexico), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), West Ham United (England), Sevilla FC (Spain) and the Los Angeles Galaxy (U.S.).