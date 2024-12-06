The FIFA Club World Cup Is Here!
The world’s top football authority has conducted the draw for the new FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States in 2025.
Our world football team breaks down the group stage compositions following the Club World Cup draw held in Miami.
Inter Miami will kick off the tournament in July, playing at home, alongside the participation of the planet’s greatest teams.
Real Madrid, Manchester City, Boca Juniors, Atlético de Madrid, and other giants will compete in this event.
