Inter Messi suffers first setback in first leg of Champions Cup quarterfinals

Published by Víctor Mendoza 3 de abril, 2025

In their first loss under Javier Mascherano as coach, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fell 1-0 to Los Angeles FC (LAFC) on Wednesday in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Nathan Ordaz, a young U.S. forward of Salvadoran descent, scored the only goal at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles with a shot from outside the box in the 57th minute.

Inter, who will host the return leg on April 9, had been unbeaten this year under Argentine coach Mascherano. He took over from fellow countryman Gerardo Martino after the team failed to make the MLS playoffs.

Under El Jefecito's leadership, the Florida side recorded eight wins and a draw in their Champions Cup and MLS campaign, where they currently lead the Eastern Conference.

Messi made his first start since the muscle injury he sustained on March 16.

Inter, represented in the stands by co-owner David Beckham, considers this competition one of its main objectives after being eliminated by Monterrey in the quarterfinals during their debut appearance last year.

A total of 22,207 fans, many sporting Inter or Argentina national team jerseys, filled the stands of BMO Stadium for the visit of the Argentine star.

The LAFC field was also graced by celebrities such as NBA star Stephen Curry, along with singers Lionel Richie and Becky G.

Red "in China and on the Moon"

On a bleak night for Inter, Messi found no support in breaking down LAFC's solid defensive system.

Messi’s most threatening moments came from free kicks, but none were able to get past veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, whom he reunited with after the 2022 World Cup final, where Argentina triumphed over France.

In the 27th minute, Inter players appealed for a red card for Ordaz after he struck Uruguayan defender Maxi Falcon with his arm following a clash between the two. However, the referee dismissed the claim and issued only a yellow card to the LAFC forward.

After the break, LAFC increased their intensity, and chances started to fall in their favor.

In one instance, Ordaz received the ball in midfield and unleashed a powerful shot that caught Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari by surprise.

LAFC could have extended their lead in the 64th minute with a shot from Timothy Tillman, but Maxi Falcón cleared it off the goal line.

ascherano kept Messi and partner Luis Suárez on the field until the end, but with a lack of attacking ideas, frustration began to grow among the Inter veterans.

Spaniard Sergio Busquets risked a red card with a hard tackle on Turkey's Cengiz Ünder, earning a yellow card that will keep him out of the second leg.

Another Messi free kick that sailed over the crossbar was Inter's last chance.

Carrasquilla rescues Pumas

In Wednesday's other quarterfinal match, Mexico's Pumas secured a 1-1 draw against Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps.

The MLS side took the lead in the 71st minute with a goal from American Brian White, who finished off a corner kick after several rebounds.

Pumas equalized in the 87th minute with a powerful volley from Panama's Adalberto Carrasquilla off another corner kick.

The team, coached by Efraín Juárez, will host the second leg on April 9 in Mexico City.