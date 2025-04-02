Real Madrid delivers a heroic performance to secure a spot in the Copa del Rey final

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de abril, 2025

Real Madrid made it through to the final of the Copa del Rey after a frantic tie against Real Sociedad. The reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League champions needed extra time in the second leg to advance and try to win a title they have not won since the 2022/2023 season.

After achieving a favorable result (0-1) in the first leg -played at the Anoeta stadium-, Real Madrid needed to keep the result and not get into trouble. However, they had to appeal to the epic in the second leg. The team coached by Italian Carlo Ancelotti managed to draw (4-4) in overtime, after being eliminated for a brief period during the second half.

"It was an entertaining match, with many goals, with many good things, I leave with the goal accomplished, we are in the final and to continue because we don't have time to think too much. We never give up at home," said Ancelotti, highlighting the performance of his players in moments of maximum distress.

The game started in the worst possible way for Real Madrid. Ander Barrentxea put Real Sociedad ahead (0-1) in the 16th minute after taking advantage of a defensive lapses by the home side.

After this first blow, Real Madrid reacted and managed to equalize the match. Endrick, who received a great assist from Vinícius Jr, lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to penetrate the visitors goal and level the match (1-1).

Already in the second half, Real Sociedad were fortuitous. David Alaba scored an own goal (1-2) in the 72nd minute to send the tie into extra time. But the visitors wanted more.

Real Sociedad made the Madrid fans nervous in the 80th minute, when captain Mikel Oyarzabal sent the ball into the back of the net (1-3). A goal that gave his team the ticket to the final.

However, the visitors' joy barely lasted 120 seconds. In the 82nd minute, Jude Bellingham finished off a great play by Vinícius Jr. on the left flank with his right foot (2-3).

The goal craze continued. In the 85th minute, Aurelien Tchouameni leveled the score (3-3) with a header from a corner.

When the game seemed over, with Real Madrid having qualified, Real Sociedad exploded with joy and sent the duel into extra time after Oyarzabal headed home (3-4) following a free kick from the right.

In stoppage time, Antonio Rüdiger made sure Real Madrid went through to the final with an impeccable header (4-4).

In the final, to be played on April 26 at the Estadio de La Cartuja (Seville), Real Madrid will face the winner of the other semifinal, which pits FC Barcelona against Atletico Madrid.