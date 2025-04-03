Ohtani's game-winning home run makes Dodgers unique MLB leaders

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de abril, 2025

The Dodgers made history as the first defending World Series champions to start the season with an 8-0 record. The milestone was achieved after a memorable last-inning home run by Japanese star Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday, securing Los Angeles' eighth consecutive victory to open the Major League Baseball season.

Ohtani's clutch home run in the ninth inning secured the Dodgers' 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who squandered a five-run lead.

The win made the Dodgers the first reigning World Series champions to start their title defense with eight straight wins.

Ohtani's timely homer sent waves of excitement through the 50,000 fans at Dodger Stadium, while delivering a cold dose of reality to the Braves, who are 0-7.

Atlanta jumped to a 5-0 lead after the first two innings, but Tommy Edman ignited the Dodgers' comeback with a two-run homer.

Michael Conforto homered and scored after a Max Muncy double, tying the game in the eighth inning. The stage was set for Ohtani, baseball's current icon, to complete the comeback with a 122-yard drive to center field, ending the game in dramatic fashion.

Other results

In other games, Panama's Iván Herrera hit three homers and drove in six runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 12-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Herrera, 24, is the first catcher in Cardinals history to hit three home runs in a single game.

The Panamanian, who hit five homers in his first three seasons with St. Louis, kicked off his record-setting year with a 120-yard blast to left field in the fourth inning.

The Central American slugger continued his impressive performance with another homer in the sixth inning, driving in Nolan Arenado.

The Angels responded with a spectacular grand slam by catcher Logan O'Hoppe, putting them ahead 5-3.

However, the Cardinals responded with a massive seven-run rally in the eighth inning.

Herrera capped off the scoring explosion with a three-run home run.

With this victory, St. Louis improves to 4-2 on the season, securing the lead in the National League Central division.