San Francisco: New Newsom-backed program will ticket speeding based on income

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de abril, 2025

San Francisco is launching a new program that will issue speeding tickets based on income. The initiative is backed by California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom.

The Speed Safety System Pilot Program was signed by Newsom in October 2023 and allows cities across the state of California to use speed cameras to ticket drivers who fail to comply with the law.

Under the new program, people considered low-income will now benefit from a discount if they receive speeding tickets.

Speeding tickets range from $50 to $500, but families with incomes at or below 200% of federal-poverty-level are eligible for a 50% discount, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Also, indigent or homeless people are entitled to an 80% discount on a speeding ticket.

The program was launched on March 20 with a total of 33 speed cameras, but only about half are operational.

During the first 60 days of the program, these radars will only be used to send warnings to people exceeding speed limits.

In San Francisco, it is considered a violation of traffic laws when a person drives his or her car more than 11 mph (18km/h), above the speed limit.