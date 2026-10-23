Barça vs. Real Madrid: A Clásico under crossfire

One of the fiercest and most legendary rivalries in world sports is about to write a new chapter in its history. This Sunday, FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Camp Nou, a showdown where sporting tension intertwines with a volatile institutional rift. Regardless of where each team stands in the LaLiga standings or their current form as they take the field, the urgency to strike first and subdue their eternal rival transcends any tactical or statistical logic.

The Azulgranas and the Merengues head into this match under crossfire, with several factors that only serve to define this Clásico, as matches between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are popularly known, as a war. The epicenter of this war-like atmosphere revolves primarily around three key factors that will make this match one of the most thrilling and intense Clásicos of recent seasons.

The Negreira case

Institutional relations between the two teams are at one of their most hostile points in history due to the Negreira case. For some time now, FC Barcelona has been under investigation for alleged payments it made to a high-ranking official in Spanish soccer refereeing named José María Enríquez Negreira over the course of several years, specifically between 2001 and 2018, in exchange for favors.

Prosecutors are investigating whether FC Barcelona's leadership during that period made these payments to Enríquez Negreira to influence refereeing impartiality or whether they constituted sports corruption and mismanagement. FC Barcelona maintains that the payments were for legal consulting services.

In this case, which is currently in the midst of legal proceedings, Real Madrid has joined the case as a private prosecutor, consistently pointing to the corruption allegedly committed by its archrival. In fact, the team's fans have on several occasions displayed banners referencing the Negreira case during matches. For all these reasons, FC Barcelona, primarily through its president, Joan Laporta, and other members of its executive committee, has harshly criticized Real Madrid for attempting to undermine the credibility of the club.

Mourinho's return to Camp Nou

Another reason why this Clásico is expected to be more sensational and intense than in previous years is José Mourinho's return to Camp Nou. The Portuguese coach, who previously coached at Barça, faced off against the best Barça team in history, led by Pep Guardiola, during his first stint at Real Madrid, back in the 2010–2011, 2011–2012 and 2012–2013 seasons.

That era is remembered as one of the most "heated" in the history of El Clásico. Numerous controversies and statements made in press conferences by both Mourinho and Guardiola only served to further inflame the atmosphere in every match they played.

At that time, Mourinho had a more combative and provocative personality. Now, 13 years later, he seems to have undergone a complete transformation, projecting a calmer and more detached image. However, a Clásico is a Clásico, and anything can happen. What is certain is that Mourinho, who has returned to Real Madrid to turn things around, will receive neither praise nor applause from the Barcelona fans.

The signing of Rodri

The final factor that will make this FC Barcelona-Real Madrid match different is the signing of Rodri Hernández by the Azulgranas, a player who had been coveted by the Merengues for months.

Rodri's arrival at Barça reignited a battle in which snatching this player, so coveted by both teams, represents a victory as celebrated, if not more so, than defeating him on the field. After negotiating with both clubs, the midfielder, who played a key role in Spain's victory in the 2026 World Cup, he ultimately chose the Blaugrana, deciding it was time to leave Manchester City, his former team.

Rodri has settled in at Barça in the best possible way, becoming a key player in German coach Hansi Flick's system and, to date, delivering remarkable performances on the field. A contribution that, without a doubt, would have been just as significant had he chosen Real Madrid.

Here's how the two teams are shaping up for El Clásico

Objectively speaking, Barça is in better form than Real Madrid heading into this Clásico, even though the Merengues have played better in recent matches.

In LaLiga standings, Barça is the undefeated leader, with nine wins in nine games played, and 39 goals scored to nine conceded. For its part, Real Madrid has already suffered a few setbacks that have left it in third place, just behind Atlético de Madrid, with seven wins and two losses. It has scored 23 goals and conceded nine, the same as its rival.

In the UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona has won two of the three matches it has played: lost to Paris Saint-Germain on the last matchday. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has a perfect record of wins.

Individually, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha: between them, they have scored half of Barça's goals so far this season (24 out of 48). Also noteworthy are the performances of players such as Fermín, Joan García and Xavi Espart, as well as newcomers Rodri, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus.

At Real Madrid, the goals are coming from Kylian Mbappé: the French forward has scored 12 goals. One of the new signings, Yan Diomandé, has been shining in recent matches. However, Arda Güler is getting all the praise for the brilliant way he's playing. Jude Bellingham is showing the character required of him, and Thibaut Courtois remains a reliable presence in goal. Vinícius Jr. is at the center of criticism for his poor form.