Angel Reese shines once again and puts the Dream ahead in the WNBA Finals

The Atlanta Dream took the lead in the WNBA Finals by defeating the Golden State Valkyries (97-71) in Game 3 of the series.

After losing the first game, the Dream managed to turn the series around with two decisive victories in the second and third games.

The Dream's star, Angel Reese, shone once again, just as she did in the second game. The league's best defensive player dominated the court with a double-double (21 points and 12 rebounds), neutralizing any effort by her opponent.

"We're all happy, of course, but there's still a lot to do. The work isn't over, so we're going to keep moving forward," Reese said after the third game.

"It's a great feeling to be in the Finals; when you can do it at the highest level, that's what I live for," she added.

With her performance in this third game, Reese became the first player in history to record consecutive double-doubles in the first three games of the WNBA Finals.

Four other Dream players (Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, Jordin Canada, and Isobel Borlase) scored in double digits.

Game 4 of the series will be played on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.