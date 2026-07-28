National Intelligence completes fifth round of layoffs, slashing 30% of staff, Pulte says

Published by Just The News 28 de julio, 2026

Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte says his office completed another round of layoffs, just one day after the previous round was executed. He said the latest round was the "near final round" of terminations planned for the agency, and the level of staffing is down 30% from where it was weeks ago.

"The Intelligence Community must protect the American people, NOT the political whims of the bloated and corrupt elite class," Pulte said in a post on X.

On Monday, Pulte announced that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence completed its fourth round of "thoughtful, measured layoffs."

It's not clear exactly how many people have been laid off during these rounds. Pulte took over from former DNI Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard said she had laid off 500 people, which a fact sheet from the ODNI at the time stated was approximately 30% of the agency's workforce at that point.

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