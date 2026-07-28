American singer D4vd will stand trial for the murder of a teenage girl

Published by AFP 28 de julio, 2026

American singer D4vd will stand trial on charges of murder and dismemberment of a 14-year-old girl who, according to prosecutors, threatened to reveal their illegal sexual relationship, as ordered by a judge on Monday.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo ruled that there was sufficient incriminating evidence to proceed following a five-day hearing, during which prosecutors presented text messages from the teenage victim—whose body was discovered in the trunk of D4vd's car,—in which she threatened to end his career.

The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, allegedly began a sexual relationship with Celeste Rivas Hernández when she was 13 and he was 18.

Burke has denied one count of murder, one count of continued sexual abuse of a child under 14, and one count of unlawful mutilation of human remains. If convicted, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

According to the prosecution, Hernández was jealous of another woman and threatened to reveal their relationship in April 2025, approximately 24 hours before her death and three days before the release of her first album.

"I swear to GOD I will kill u she was in my dam seat i will strangle u...i will end ur career and ur life I will damage anything," Hernandez wrote in profanity-laced texts presented by prosecutors.

Subsequently, the singer allegedly paid for an Uber to take her home and then stabbed her to death.

According to prosecutors, Burke's Amazon receipts show that she purchased chainsaws and an inflatable pool, as well as a portable incinerator described as a "combustion box" that turned out to be too small to destroy the body.

Hernández's decomposing body was found in September 2025 in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer, which had been towed to a vehicle impound lot in Hollywood.

The singer rose to fame in 2022 when his song "Romantic Homicide" became a viral sensation on TikTok. He performed at the Coachella music festival last year.

During the hearing, it was reported that Hernández's family was aware of her relationship with the singer and had given their written consent for her to travel to London with him in September 2024.

According to text messages presented at the hearing, she became pregnant by Burke and had an abortion. They broke up in November 2024 but remained in contact.