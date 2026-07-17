Two ways to watch the Final: Felipe VI and Trump confirm their attendance, Milei clings to his good-luck rituals and Sánchez races against the clock to secure a spot

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 16 de julio, 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina will be competitions not only on the field at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, but also in the presidential offices. With just a few hours to go before the momentous match, the two finalists' governments are taking radically different approaches to the game.

While Argentine President Javier Milei has decided to prioritize the strict observance of his good-luck rituals over international protocol, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has made an eleventh-hour schedule change in a last-ditch effort to ensure his seat in the presidential box.

The Moncloa Palace initially operated under the assumption that Sánchez would not travel to the United States due to unavoidable official commitments, including a state visit to Algeria scheduled for Monday.

However, after it was confirmed that the Spanish national team would be competing for the title, the Socialist government drastically reversed course. Official sources within the Spanish government confirmed the change of plans to the COPE radio network with a direct message: "We are trying to adjust our schedule so we can attend the World Cup final."

Milei's unwavering ritual: His YPF jacket and the heating off

At the opposite end of the political planning spectrum is Javier Milei. The Argentine leader made it clear that "under no circumstances" will he break the habits that, according to his beliefs, have accompanied the Albiceleste's success over the past month.

In an interview with the radio station El Observador, Milei confirmed that he will watch the decisive match from the official residence in Olivos alongside his sister, rejecting any diplomatic journey due to a matter of strict "superstition."

"I'll be watching the games from Olivos just like I did on the first day. It's a superstition," the president explained. Milei described his unique ritual in detail, which includes watching the match wearing a jacket from the state-owned oil company YPF and keeping the heating turned off:

"Since it was cold and I don't turn on the heat, I wore a jacket from the oil company. On the day of the Switzerland game, I got really hot. As soon as I took it off, they scored a goal against us. I put it back on and didn't take it off again."

A VIP box with Felipe VI and Donald Trump

In contrast to Sánchez's hesitations and Milei's calculated absence, high-level representation at MetLife Stadium is fully assured.

The Spanish Royal House confirmed the attendance of King Felipe VI, who will travel to New Jersey accompanied by Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía to support the national delegation at this historic event.

Also present in the box will be President Donald Trump , who will not only watch the match but will also participate in the presentation of the trophy to the champion alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the president's attendance "will put the finishing touch on what has been the most-watched, safest, and most successful World Cup in U.S. history."

When asked by the press whether Trump would support Argentina, led by his close political ally Javier Milei, or Spain, led by Pedro Sánchez—with whose government he has significant diplomatic disagreements—Leavitt replied humorously: "That's a very good question, and I regret not having asked the president that before coming here."