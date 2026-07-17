Francisco Álvarez shines with 2 home runs in Mets' victory over Phillies

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de julio, 2026

Francisco Álvarez was the star of Thursday's game, hitting 2 home runs in the New York Mets' 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, as Major League Baseball returned from the All-Star break.

The Venezuelan catcher opened his night's scoring in the third inning, when he sent a slider on a 1-2 count over the center-field fence. Later, in the seventh inning, he once again punished the opposing pitching to reach 11 home runs on the season.

In that same inning, Brett Baty also sent the ball over the fence, capping an offensive outburst that included three solo home runs off starter Aaron Nola.

The win went to Christian Scott (3-1), who pitched 5.2 scoreless innings. The pitcher allowed three hits and struck out seven batters.

The Mets extended their lead in the ninth inning thanks to an RBI double by AJ Ewing, while Devin Williams retired all three batters he faced to record the 100th save of his career and his 14th of the season.