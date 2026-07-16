Trump will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump will attend NYNJ Stadium — commercially known as MetLife Stadium — this Sunday to watch the final of the 2026 World Cup, which will pit the national teams of Argentina and Spain against each other.

The Albiceleste, the defending champion, advanced to the final after defeating England (2-1) in the semifinals, while La Roja easily defeated France (2-0).

During her routine press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that Trump will be seated in the VIP box at NYNJ Stadium on July 19.

"His presence will put the finishing touch on what has been the most-watched, safest, and most successful World Cup in U.S. history," Leavitt said, referring to the president.

"It's a fitting conclusion to a tournament that has showcased the United States' ability to welcome the world on the grandest stage," added the White House Press Secretary.

Regarding which team Trump will support, Leavitt stated that she is unaware of the president's preferences.

She also reported that Trump will serve as host at a ceremony organized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) at Trump Tower in New York this Friday.

At the stadium, Trump will sit alongside his friend and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, and other dignitaries.