Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de julio, 2026

The dream of going far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup faded much sooner than expected. Uruguayan fans watched as their national team failed to qualify for the Round of 16 in a group where, on paper, only Spain was considered a favorite ahead of them. After two draws and one loss, the Celeste finished in third place, behind the eventual runner-up and Cape Verde. A champion that was unable to show off its four stars beyond the first three matches.

With an enviable track record — champions at the 1930 FIFA World Cup in Uruguay and the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, and champions of the soccer tournaments at the 1924 Paris Olympics and the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, victories that symbolize the four stars on their crest —, there is a curious story involving the Uruguayan national team that has been sparking debate for more than four decades.

Uruguay, a five-time champion?

Before delving into this curious story, we must clarify why Uruguay has four stars and not two, since, theoretically, it has only won two FIFA World Cups. Before the first edition of the tournament was held in 1930, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) —which was founded in 1904 — agreed with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to co-organize and oversee the soccer tournaments at the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam Olympic Games, as it did not yet have sufficient resources to create its own competition.

Twenty-two national federations participated in Paris 1924, while 17 took part in the following Olympic Games. The Celeste was crowned champion in both, defeating Switzerland in the final of the first Olympics and Argentina in the second. These two victories earned the first two stars on their crest, to which they added two more after winning the FIFA World Cups in 1930 and 1950.

However, Uruguay claims a fifth star, even though it has not been granted permission to embroider it onto its crest. This story dates back to late 1980 and early 1981, when the World Champions Gold Cup — or, as it is popularly known, the Mundialito — was held, coinciding exactly with the 50th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup. This tournament, organized by the Uruguayan Soccer Association (AUF) with FIFA's recognition, was attended by five of the six national teams that, to date, had won a FIFA World Cup at least once: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, West Germany, and Italy. England declined to participate, so the Netherlands took its place, having been runner-up on two occasions.

At the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, the Celeste defeated Brazil in the final (2–1) — thanks to goals scored by Jorge Walter Barrios and Waldemar Victorino — and claimed the Mundialito title, establishing itself as the champion of champions. That victory, in a FIFA-sanctioned competition, led to Uruguay's persistent claim to display a fifth star.

This claim has not yet been accepted by soccer's governing body, which recognizes only four stars.