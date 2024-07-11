Copa America: Argentina looks to continue its run of dominance, while Colombia wants to maintain momentum

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-11T16:16:44.000Z"}

A free-for-all battle looms. Argentina and Colombia have a date this Sunday on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the venue that will host the final of Copa America 2024. More than 65,000 spectators will be able to watch the match from the stands.

Both national teams have advanced to this decisive game as the rightful finalists. Neither of them has known defeat in this edition of the tournament. In fact, they each have achieved the same results: four wins and a draw.

Argentina seeks to be the most successful team in Copa America

With 15 titles in its trophy cabinet, the "Albiceleste" has traditionally dominated the most important competition in the Americas at the national team level, along with Uruguay. It is the reigning champion. In the past edition, it defeated host team Brazil 1-0 at the emblematic Maracana stadium. This time, it will fight to break the tie with Uruguay for Copa America titles.

In the five games played so far, the squad coached by Lionel Scaloni finished ahead on the scoreboard in four of them: the three in the group stage against Canada (2-0), Chile (1-0) and Peru (2-0) and the semifinal, again, against Canada (2-0). In the quarterfinals, Ecuador held Argentina to a 1-1 draw, with the game going to a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez was Argentina;s savior in this last match.

So far, the Albiceleste have scored eight goals and conceded only one, making a good defensive performance count. Lautaro Martínez, with four goals, has been Argentina's most outstanding player. Julián Álvarez has added two, and Lisandro Martínez and Leo Messi have scored one each.

Colombia rolls on, James Rodriguez shines

The name of Colombia only appears once in the list of Copa America champions. It climbed to the top in 2001, an edition in which it served as host, after beating Mexico 1-0 in the final. It was runner-up 26 years earlier and, in 2021, won the bronze medal.

The truth is that the "Cafeteros" have delighted fans in U.S. stadiums. Playing a great game, they recorded four victories: against Paraguay (2-1), Costa Rica (3-0), Panama (5-0) and Uruguay (1-0), and one draw. Brazil, in the group stage, prevented the Colombians from sweeping their competition thusfar (1-1).

In defense, Colombia has been practically unbeatable, conceding only two goals. And on the attack, they have been a whirlwind, scoring 12 goals. Eight different players have scored for Colombia: Luis Díaz, Jefferson Lerma, John Córdoba and Daniel Muñoz have two goals each, and Davinson Sánchez, Richard Ríos and Miguel Borja have one apiece. The dozen is completed by James Rodríguez, who is back to his best to lead the Cafeteros to their third Copa América final.

Canada and Uruguay will fight for third place

The final is not the only match left in play. Uruguay and Canada will fight this Saturday to climb on the lowest step of the podium in the match for third and fourth place.

Uruguay, who lost in the semifinals to Colombia, are the favorites, having a far superior squad to the Canadians, with players like Fede Valverde. However, the North Americans, led by Alphonso Davies, will try to find a way to surprise their rival.