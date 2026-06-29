Manchester City officially announces Enzo Maresca's return

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de junio, 2026

Manchester City officially announced the hiring of Italian Enzo Maresca as its new manager following the departure of Spaniard Pep Guardiola a few weeks ago.

Maresca, 46, who is entering his third stint with the English team, signed a three-season contract with the goal of returning City to the top of both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

"Enzo is someone who has always sought out opportunities to challenge himself and succeed in his managerial career. He brings a personality, passion and intelligence completely aligned to our needs,” said team Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in a statement.

"He is re-joining an organi[z]ation that is entirely in lock-step with his ambition and hunger for achievement and his return to Manchester City is therefore a welcome natural next step for both him and the club," he added, welcoming him "home."

For his part, the Italian coach expressed his delight at returning to Manchester City, a team he knows "very well." "To have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me," he said.

"City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively. I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City," he said.

Maresca returns to City after coaching its reserve team during the 2020–2021 season and serving as Guardiola’s assistant in 2022–2023.