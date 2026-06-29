Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de junio, 2026

After two nights of excitement, surprises and backroom strategies, the 2026 NBA Draft finally came to a close, solidifying A.J. Dybantsa as the big star and the undisputed No. 1 pick. However, beyond the glamor of the first pick, the ceremony left room for other players to claim their share of the spotlight. Among them, Robbie Ávila stands out.

Although Adam Silver did not call his name from the podium, this young player with Hispanic roots did not have to wait long to see his dream come true. In the fast-paced market for undrafted free agents that erupts after the ceremony, Ávila quickly found his place among the elite. And he won’t be doing so just anywhere: he’ll be wearing the jersey of the Los Angeles Lakers during NBA Summer League.

Meet Robbie Ávila, the Lakers’ viral new addition

Born on Sept. 10, 2003, in Oak Forest, Ill., Ávila proudly boasts of his Hispanic heritage, which is deeply tied to his father’s Mexican roots. That connection to Mexico has led him to state that he would be proud to represent the national team in the future in any competition.

"If the opportunity arises, I’ll be 100% happy to take advantage of the offer," said the Lakers’ new center in comments reported by The Sporting News.

He began to stand out early on in the lower divisions of American basketball: first for Indiana State and then for the Saint Louis Billikens of the NCAA. Despite his physique—standing 6-foot-10 and weighing about 255 pounds—Ávila moves like a fish in water on the court, possessing remarkable court vision for someone in his position and an exceptional ability to assist and direct his teammates.

This season, he has averaged 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 35 games, according to a report by ESPN.

His stats and talent caught the attention of the Lakers, who didn’t hesitate to offer him an Exhibit-10 contract so he could play in Summer League and prove his worth. His signing with the second-most-successful franchise was confirmed both by the Billikens and by Ávila himself.