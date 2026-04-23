Pistons even series against Magic and Thunder pull away in NBA playoffs

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons during warm-ups prior to their game. ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de abril, 2026

The Detroit Pistons achieved a resounding 98-83 win over Orlando on Wednesday to even the series (1-1), while the Oklahoma City Thunder moved to 2-0 up in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Detroit achieved its first home playoff win since May 26, 2008.

Cade Cunningham, 24, who was coming off a career-high 39 points in Game 1, finished with a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds.

The game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit featured a tightly contested first half that ended in a 46-46 tie.

However, the home team took control in a decisive third quarter, when the Pistons exploded for 38 points while holding the Florida team to 16 after it entered the game with the comfort of having won the series opener.

Michigan returned to their main foundation which is dominance in the paint, where they prevailed 54-34, leading the way to victory.

Unlike the first game in which only two Detroit players scored in double digits, five players topped 10 points today, including 10 from Isaiah Stewart off the bench.

For Orlando, Jalen Suggs was the top player with 19 points and six rebounds.

The Pistons, who qualified for the playoffs in first place in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 season, must now go in search of a win at the Kia Center (Orlando) to regain home-court advantage.

Tonight's win by Detroit guarantees that the series will go to at least Game 5.

Thunder sets the pace at home.

The Oklahoma City Thunder held firm at home and cruised to a 120-107 win over the Phoenix Suns to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.

Canadian and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous Alexander was the star of the game with 37 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, both with 19 points, along with Isaiah Hartenstein with ten rebounds, provided the perfect support.