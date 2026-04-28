Trump Administration alleges possible fraud scheme of $22.2 billion in suspicious loans during Covid-19

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de abril, 2026

The Fraud Elimination Task Force found a possible case during the Biden Administration, related to a loan program launched during the Covid-19 pandemic. In conjunction with the group led by JD Vance, the Small Business Administration (SBA) reported a fraudulent scheme that would involve 562.000 loans totaling $22.2 billion.

Months after two episodes of possible fraud involving public funds drew national attention in Minnesota and Massachusetts, the White House announced the creation of the Fraud Elimination Task Force. More recently, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported more cases in California, Florida and Nevada.

Led by Vice Chairman Vance and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, the group aims to work with state and local agencies and governments to end the waste of taxpayer money. Specifically, it targets programs intended to provide housing, food, medical and financial assistance.

Million-dollar loan fraud during Covid-19?

In this context, the SBA announced that the group had found a possible $22.2 billion fraud case involving the Biden Administration. The case relates to two loans, the COVID-19-derived Economic Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), through which loans were made to businesses to pay salaries.

Eventually, the federal government detected that many individuals had taken out these loans fraudulently. Still under the Biden Administration, the SBA identified hundreds of thousands of suspicious loans, worth more than $22 billion.

According to the Trump Administration, those cases were not actively pursued, since they were not reported to the Treasury Department as directed by SBA procedure. Therefore, no attempt was being made to recover the lost money. The SBA has already announced that it forwarded the information on the bad loans to the DOJ, so that the Treasury can begin collecting the outstanding debt.

The indictment argues that, for years, hundreds of thousands of suspect loans were not referred to the agencies charged with recovering the money or initiating legal action, which would have effectively delayed their investigation and allowed the funds to go unclaimed.

"For years, the Biden Administration shielded these borrowers from debt collectors as part of a de facto amnesty scheme – but today, they will finally face accountability. The SBA is deeply grateful to the U.S. Department of the Treasury for its partnership in this historic action, and we look forward to continued collaboration as we work to claw back stolen taxpayer dollars and hold fraudsters accountable," said Kelly Loeffler, SBA administrator, via a statement.

"The White House Anti-Fraud Task Force is moving at Trump speed to hold fraudsters accountable and claw back every dollar stolen from American taxpayers," she added in a separate post on her X account.

Vance, meanwhile, noted that "cutting through the bureaucracy is part of the great work our task force continues to produce."

The loans listed as suspected fraud have inconsistencies or irregular indications, although not all cases will necessarily result in court convictions.