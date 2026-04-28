Democratic leaders, led by Hakeem Jeffries, persist in their ‘war’ rhetoric after assassination attempt on Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de abril, 2026

Despite the third assassination attempt against President Trump this Saturday, several Democratic leaders have chosen to defend their confrontational language rather than moderate it. The most notorious case is from the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who has reaffirmed his call for "maximum war" in the context of the battle over redistricting.

Jeffries uttered the controversial phrase last Wednesday, "We are in an era of maximum war. Everywhere, all the time," referring to the Democratic strategy in the face of Republican efforts to bring redistricting to states like Florida and Virginia. Just three days later, the incident occurred at the Washington Hilton, where an armed individual attempted to approach the president and other Trump administration officials.

Democrats defend their "war" rhetoric

This Monday, the Democratic leader redoubled his stance to the press on the Capitol. "I stand by what I said. They can continue to criticize me,but I don't mind their criticism at all," he declared.

According to Jeffries, this phrase is not original to his party and comes from an anonymous source close to the White House: "That phrase came out of the White House when theystarted this redistricting battle, and now they're furious that we Democrats have decided to end it," he declared. "Get out! "

In addition, during his remarks to the press, the minority leader lashed out at the press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, whom he called a "shame" and "hardened liar", demanding that she "clean up her own house first" before criticizing the language Democrats use.

Separately, during an interview on CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday, just after the incident at the Washington Hilton, Congressman James Raskin (D-MD) directly rejected the idea that Democratic rhetoric contributes to the climate of violence. When asked by host Dana Bash whether Democrats should reconsider their "heated" language against Trump, Raskin responded, "What rhetoric do you have in mind?"

The lawmaker insisted that his criticisms are focused on what he considers the Trump administration's "authoritarian policies" and not personal attacks, contrasting it with Trump's own language against the press.

Por su parte, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) celebrated Jeffries' "energy" at X after Jake Sherman, founder of Punch Bowl News, republished the minority leader's remarks inciting "maximum war."

"Of course it is. This is energy," the congresswoman posted.

Republicans accuse Jeffries of fueling confrontation

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) slammed the Democrat's attitude harshly Monday: "Instead of moderating their toneafter years of constant, aggressive words directed at the president, they are adding fuel to the firethat they themselves lit."

"Democrats are playing with fire and pretending they don't smell smoke. If they are unable to put a stop to this kind of rhetoric, it goes to show that they will do anything to train their far-left base," NRCC spokesman, Mike Marinella said.

White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt,directly attributed Saturday's assassination attempt to language used for years by prominent Democrats. At her press conference Monday, Leavitt claimed that "this political violence stems from a systematic demonization of him [Trump] and his supporters by commentators, elected members of the Democratic Party and even some in the media."

Leavitt specifically mentioned Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, governors Josh Shapiro (D-PA) and JB Pritzker (D-IL), Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ed Markey (D-MA) and Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and LaMonica McIver (D-NJ). "This left-wing hate cult against the president and his supporters has caused injuries and deaths, and it almost did it again this weekend," he declared.

In addition, Leavitt sharply criticized host Jimmy Kimmel for calling the first lady Melania Trump "widow in expectation" days before the event, calling him "unhinged." While President Trump called for national unity in the wake of the incident, the White House stressed that constant rhetoric against Trump for 11 years has helped "legitimize this violence."

For her part, Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) also reacted strongly to Jeffries' remarks, recalling that on Wednesday he called for "maximum war, everywhere, all the time" against Republicans and that days later "a deranged heavily armed leftist is attempting to assassinate the president and members of the administration."

The legislator maintained that these facts "are not a coincidence" and affirmed that "the left-wing violence against political opponents is real".

Florida Republican Party chairman Joe Gruters, tweeted about the temporal proximity between Jeffries' statements and the attack, noting that every American "should know what the Democrats' rhetoric is leading to."