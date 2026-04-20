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Kenyan John Korir retains title in Boston Marathon

With a time of 2h01:52, the athlete smashed the course record.

Kenyan athlete John Korir celebrates his victory in the 2026 Boston Marathon.

Kenyan athlete John Korir celebrates his victory in the 2026 Boston Marathon.AFP.

Víctor Mendoza
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Víctor Mendoza

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(AFP) Kenyan John Korir claimed his second consecutive victory in the Boston Marathon on Monday, with a devastating sprint in the final meters that earned him his fourth consecutive marathon win as well as a new course record.

The 29-year-old reigning champion in the U.S. city bided his time before distancing himself from Ethiopia's Milkesa Mengesha after 20 miles to finish with a time of 2h01:52.

Korir's time smashed the previous course record of 2h03:02 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

Tanzania's world champion Alphonce Simbu finished second with a time of 2h02:47, beating Kenyan Benson Kipruto in a sprint down the home stretch.

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