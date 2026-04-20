Kenyan John Korir retains title in Boston Marathon

Kenyan athlete John Korir celebrates his victory in the 2026 Boston Marathon. AFP .

Published by Víctor Mendoza 20 de abril, 2026

(AFP) Kenyan John Korir claimed his second consecutive victory in the Boston Marathon on Monday, with a devastating sprint in the final meters that earned him his fourth consecutive marathon win as well as a new course record.

The 29-year-old reigning champion in the U.S. city bided his time before distancing himself from Ethiopia's Milkesa Mengesha after 20 miles to finish with a time of 2h01:52.

Korir's time smashed the previous course record of 2h03:02 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

Tanzania's world champion Alphonce Simbu finished second with a time of 2h02:47, beating Kenyan Benson Kipruto in a sprint down the home stretch.