Kenyan John Korir retains title in Boston Marathon
With a time of 2h01:52, the athlete smashed the course record.
(AFP) Kenyan John Korir claimed his second consecutive victory in the Boston Marathon on Monday, with a devastating sprint in the final meters that earned him his fourth consecutive marathon win as well as a new course record.
The 29-year-old reigning champion in the U.S. city bided his time before distancing himself from Ethiopia's Milkesa Mengesha after 20 miles to finish with a time of 2h01:52.
Korir's time smashed the previous course record of 2h03:02 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.
Tanzania's world champion Alphonce Simbu finished second with a time of 2h02:47, beating Kenyan Benson Kipruto in a sprint down the home stretch.