Spurs alert after Victor Wenbanyama's blow to the head forced him to leave the game vs. Blazers
The 22-year-old, 7-foot-4 center was ruled out for the remainder of the game after staggering and hitting his head on the parquet after colliding with Portland's Jrue Holiday.
San Antonio Spurs Frenchman Victor Wembanyama left Tuesday's NBA first-round playoff game against Portland Trail Blazers after suffering a blow to the head during the second quarter.
The 22-year-old, 6-foot-2 center was ruled out for the remainder of the game after staggering and hitting his head on the parquet after colliding with Portland's Jrue Holiday.
Wembanyama looked dazed as he lay on the floor before slowly getting up and trotting off the court toward the locker room.
The Spurs later confirmed that Wemby was admitted to concussion protocol and would not return to the game.
Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed after the end of the game, which his team lost 106-103, that Wembanyama had indeed suffered a concussion and would "follow protocol" as planned.
The Frenchman will have to rest for at least 48 hours.
Thus, he could be available for Game 3, Friday at Portland, if tests he undergoes give reassuring results, or be absent for longer.
NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
The French prodigy scored 35 points in San Antonio's win on Sunday in the Western Conference opener of this key matchup.