Rafael Márquez, Mexico's next head coach

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de abril, 2026

Rafael Márquez, formerly of FC Barcelona and the New York Red Bulls, among others, will be the next head coach of Mexico's national team, replacing Javier Aguirre.

Nicknamed "El Kaiser," Márquez will take over after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to lead Mexico to the next edition of the world's greatest soccer tournament.

He is currently working as Aguirre's assistant with the Mexican national team since August 2024.

During his playing career, Márquez played 147 games with the Mexican jersey, making him the fourth-most capped player in the history of the national team.

He won the 1999 Confederations Cup and the 2003 and 2011 Gold Cups. With FC Barcelona, he was a champion in the 2006 and 2009 editions of the UEFA Champions League.