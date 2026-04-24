DOJ seeks to expand death penalty to include firing squad: 'The prior administration failed in its duty to protect the American people'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de abril, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday steps to resume death penalty sentences after appeals are exhausted. Among them are bringing back the lethal injection protocol used in the first Trump administration, expanding execution methods - including firing squad - and streamlining internal processes.

According to the department's statement, "these steps are critical to deterring the most barbaric crimes, delivering justice for victims, and providing long-overdue closure to surviving loved ones."

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche justified the move: "The prior administration failed in its duty to protect the American people by refusing to pursue and carry out the ultimate punishment against the most dangerous criminals, including terrorists, child murderers, and cop killers."

Blanche added: "Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice is once again enforcing the law and standing with victims."

Door opens for more death penalty requests

The DOJ announced that the department has rescinded the moratorium on federal executions imposed by Joe Biden and former Attorney General Merrick Garland, and has authorized seeking the death penalty against 44 defendants.

"Acting Attorney General Blanche has already authorized seeking death sentences against nine of these defendants, including three MS-13 members, two of whom are illegal aliens, accused of murdering a federal witness," the statement said.

The department also asked to study the relocation or expansion of federal death row or the construction of a new facility that would allow additional methods of execution, and commissioned the development of a legislative proposal aimed at improving public safety and justice for victims.