DOJ ends criminal investigation into Fed's Jerome Powell

Published by Ben Whedon - Just The News 24 de abril, 2026

The Department of Justice on Friday ended its criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced that she had ordered her office to close the investigation while the Federal Reserve's Inspector General reviewed the matter.

"I have directed my office to close our investigation as the IG undertakes this inquiry. Note well, however, that I will not hesitate to restart a criminal investigation should the facts warrant doing so," she posted on X.

Pirro's office had investigated the renovation of the Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., which has been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

"I expect a comprehensive report in short order and am confident the outcome will assist in resolving, once and for all, the questions that led this office to issue subpoenas," she added.

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