US extends Jones Act waiver for 90 days to ease energy crisis

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de abril, 2026

The Trump Administration announced a 90-day extension on Friday to the temporary Jones Act exemption, aimed at facilitating the maritime transport of oil, fuels, natural gas and fertilizers between ports in the country and mitigating the impact of the energy crisis stemming from the conflict with the Iranian regime.

The Jones Act of 1920 provides that any goods transported by sea between U.S. ports must do so on domestically built vessels owned by U.S. companies and registered under the U.S. flag.

This measure extends the 60-day exemption that went into effect in mid-March and was scheduled to expire on May 17. With the extension, foreign-flagged vessels will be able to continue transporting energy products between U.S. ports until mid-August.

"This extension will help ensure vital energy products, industrial materials, and agricultural necessities are maintained," White House spokesman Taylor Rogers said in a statement shared on X on Friday.