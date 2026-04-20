Boca defeats River Plate at the Monumental and wins the Argentine Superclásico

Published by Víctor Mendoza 19 de abril, 2026

(AFP) Boca Juniors beat River Plate 1-0 in the Argentine soccer Superclásico, played Sunday at the Monumental stadium in front of 85,000 spectators, for the fifteenth edition of the Apertura tournament.

Leandro Paredes, at 45+5 minutes, scored the only goal of the match with a penalty kick, in a tense match with several emotions in the final part.

With this result, Boca moved up to third place in Zone A of the Argentina Apertura tournament and took an important step towards securing qualification to the round of 16, while River remains second in Zone B, with the ticket to the next stage in their pocket.

In the overall record, Boca increased its lead over its eternal rival, with 94 wins to River's 88, and 84 draws.

Darío Herrera officiated, and the teams lined up as follows:

River: Santiago Beltrán - Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Lautaro Rivero (Ian Subiabre, 88'), Marcos Acuña, Aníbal Moreno, Juan Cruz Meza (Giuliano Galoppo, 46'), Kendry Páez (Joaquín Freitas, 56'), Tomás Galván, Sebastián Driussi (Maximiliano Salas, 17') and Facundo Colidio. Coach: Eduardo Coudet.

Boca: Leandro Brey, Marcelo Weigandt, Lautaro Di Lollo, Ayrton Costa, Marcos Acuña, Santiago Ascacibar, Leandro Paredes (Ander Herrera, 72'), Milton Delgado, Tomás Aranda (Tomás Belmonte, 72'), Miguel Merentiel (Exequiel Zeballos, 68') and Adam Bareiro (Milton Giménez, 82'). Coach: Claudio Úbeda.