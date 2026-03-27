Knueppel keeps Hornets in Playoff contention; Pistons fly again

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de marzo, 2026

The final phase of the NBA is approaching and every opportunity must be seized. The Charlotte Hornets know that and, with a Play-in berth virtually clinched, are aiming to skip that stage and head straight to the Playoffs. In their last game, the North Carolina franchise took another step towards a possible top-16 finish this season by achieving its fifth consecutive victory.

In another scenario of the last day of the top basketball league in the world, the Detroit Pistons, leaders of the Eastern Conference, summed up another win and increased the gap with their immediate pursuers, the Boston Celtics.

On the other side, the Orlando Magic struggled to defeat the Sacramento Kings, the franchise with the worst record in the Western Conference, and continue to fight for a Playoff berth.

Knueppel ends Knicks' winning streak

The Hornets' winning streak continues. The North Carolina franchise, co-owned by Michael Jordan and coming into the Spectrum Center after beating the Miami Heat, the Magic, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Kings-achieved their fifth consecutive win after defeating the New York Knicks (114-103). The New York Knicks see their streak of seven straight wins come to an end.

Kon Knueppel, number 4 in the last NBA Draft, delighted the Hornets fans who came to the stadium with a double-double (26 points and 11 rebounds). Also notable were the contributions of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, with 22 and 21 points, respectively. The double-double recorded by Jalen Brunson (26 points and 13 assists), star of the Knicks, had little impact in the end.

Pistons get back on the gas

After a surprising loss to the Atlanta Hawks in their last matchup, the Pistons got back on the winning track by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans (129-108) on the hardwood at Little Caesars Arena. The Michigan franchise remains in first place in the Eastern Conference, followed by the Celtics and the Knicks.

The Pistons' starting center was the best player on the court. Jalen Duren closed his account with a double-double (30 points and 10 rebounds), beating Zion Williamson, the Pelicans' top scorer (21 points). Local point guards Kevin Huerter and Daniss Jenkins scored 22 and 19 points, respectively.

Important win for the Magic

They had six consecutive losses and the nerves were evident at the Kia Center. Until last night, when they put a stop to that bad streak and smiled again. The Magic achieved an important win against the Kings (121-117), which puts them in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, drawing level in the standings with the Hornets and the Heat.

A hard-fought win, mainly due to the offensive expertise of DeMar DeRozan (33 points and 11 assists). Paolo Banchero led the home team with 30 points, along with Desmond Bane (23 points) and Tristan da Silva (18 points). Wendell Carter Jr. finished the duel with a double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds).