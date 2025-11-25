Michael Schumacher's son to race in the IndyCar Series

Mick Schumacher (right), during his time in Formula 1. File image Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de noviembre, 2025

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 (F1) legend Michael Schumacher, will race in the IndyCar Series starting next season, as confirmed by both the driver and the motorsport competition.

Schumacher, 26, will get behind the wheel of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) team and will wear the number 47.

"Mick Schumacher joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to drive with the number 47 for the 2026 season," the IndyCar Series reported via social media.

"I am delighted to confirm today that I will be competing in the IndyCar Series next year," Schumacher said in a statement issued by his new team.

During his career, Schumacher has participated in 43 Formula 1 races between 2021 and 2022 with the Haas team, with a sixth-place finish as his best result, and also competed in the World Endurance Championship with the Alpine team in 2024 and 2025.

The IndyCar Series season will begin on March 1, 2026 in St. Petersburg (Florida) and will feature the 500 Miles of Indianapolis on May 24 as the star event.