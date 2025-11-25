From hell to heaven: Pistons match their best winning streak

Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de noviembre, 2025

One of the NBA's most storied franchises has drastically changed its narrative in a relatively short period of time. At the end of 2023, the Detroit Pistons were in a more than dire situation when they strung together 28 consecutive losses, a negative streak that, to date, that still stands unmatched. Today, the Michigan team shows a completely different face.

Thanks to the win against the Indiana Pacers (117-122) on the road, the Pistons have matched the best winning streak in their history.

Specifically, the roster directed by J.B. Bickerstaff and led on the court by Cade Cunningham has 13 wins, a record they also achieved in the 1989-1990 and 2003-2004 seasons. Curiously, in those NBA Finals, Detroit won its last two Rings.

Against the Pacers, the Pistons’ No. 2 was the standout on the hardwood. With a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds, Cunningham led Detroit to its 13th consecutive victory.

Center Jalen Duren (17 points and 12 rebounds) and sixth man Caris LeVert (19 points) also figured as key men in Detroit's victory.

For these Pistons to surpass the best winning streak in franchise history they will have to beat the Boston Celtics on Wednesday in another round of the NBA Cup 2025.

Jokic triple-double; Knicks reign in NYC

The Denver Nuggets posted their 13th win of the NBA regular season by easily defeating the Memphis Grizzlies (115-125) at FedEx Forum in Tennessee. The Colorado franchise remains in second place in the Western Conference standings.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double (17 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds) against the Grizzlies. However, the Serbian was not the leading scorer for the franchise he leads, being surpassed by Jamal Murray (29 points), Peyton Watson (27 points) and Cameron Johnson (18 points).

In the New York matchup, the New York Knicks prevailed at the home of the Brooklyn Nets (100-113) with a performance from Karl-Anthony Towns (37 points and 12 rebounds), while Jalen Brunson closed his tally with 27 points.

The two California franchises participating in the final day, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, were undefeated at home against the Utah Jazz (134-117) and against the Minnesota Timberwolves (117-112), respectively.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets rebounded from the loss to the Nuggets in the NBA Cup 2025 by beating the Phoenix Suns (92-114) in Arizona and the Miami Heat outlasted a Dallas Mavericks (106-102) that are struggling.