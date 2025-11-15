Published by Víctor Mendoza 15 de noviembre, 2025

First win for the New York Knicks in the group stage of the NBA Cup. The New York Knicks won 140-132 over the Miami Heat with a great performance by Karl-Anthony Towns, with 39 points and 11 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry led the Bucks and Warriors, respectively, to the day's other big wins.

Towns responds in the absence of Brunson

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 of his 39 points in the first half, leading the Knicks in a vitally important game in their fight to qualify for the knockout round of the NBA Cup, according to AFP.

After falling in their first game against the Chicago Bulls, Mike Brown's team needed a win tonight at New York's Madison Square Garden to avoid an early elimination.

"It was like a glorified pickup game…both teams were hooping," Brown said.

Knicks point guard and leading scorer Jalen Brunson was absent from the game with a right ankle injury.

Landry Shamet had the best night of his NBA career, scoring 36 points, including six three-pointers, in 37 minutes off the bench.

For Miami, Mexican-American Jaime Jaquez Jr. was the second best scorer with 23 points, shooting for 45 percent efficiency (9/20).

Antetokounmpo completes 18 assists in Bucks' win

The Milwaukee Bucks took another step toward the second round of the NBA Cup by defeating the Charlotte Hornets 147-134 to improve to 2-0 atop Group C in the Eastern Conference.

The game was defined in overtime in which the Bucks prevailed 18-5, showing the defensive solidity of the two-time NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points, 18 assists and seven rebounds, while shooting guard Kyle Kuzma played his best game in a Bucks jersey with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee will close out its group stage schedule with away games against Miami Heat and New York Knicks, both games against direct rivals for qualification.

Curry ties Jordan record

The Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs 109-108 in a dramatic game under a superb performance by the historic Stephen Curry.

Curry, 37, a four-time NBA champion, scored 49 points in 36 minutes, including two from the free-throw line to secure the victory in the final seconds.

"I love this game, I love my teammates. I thank God every day I get these opportunities to keep playing and enjoy these kind of moments," Curry told Prime. "That was fun."

With tonight's 49 points, Curry reaches 44 games with at least 40 points since age 30, tying Michael Jordan's record.

For the Spurs, Frenchman Victor Wembanyama recorded a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds and extended his shot-blocking streak to 97 consecutive games.

The Warriors evened their record to 1-1 in the Western Conference Group C standings.