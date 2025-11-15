Croatia qualify for 2026 World Cup, Netherlands close, Germany in limbo

Published by Víctor Mendoza 14 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Croatia booked their ticket to the 2026 World Cup in North America with an unconvincing 3-1 win over the in-form Faroe Islands on Friday as the Netherlands all but booked their spot in the finals too.

Germany's qualification hopes still rest on their final Group A match on Monday at home to Slovakia despite a Nick Woltemade brace giving them a laboured 2-0 win at Luxembourg.

After Geza David Turi had given the Faroes a shock lead, strikes from Josko Gvardiol, Petar Musa and Nikola Vlasic in Rijeka handed 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia their ticket to the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Victory gave Croatia a six point lead over the Czech Republic at the top of Group L with just a single game left to play.

"For Croatia, for the fans!" a jubilant Gvardiol posted on his X account.

But it was a night when the underdogs struck fear into more illustrious opponents, although without managing to strike a telling blow.

The Faroes, who were on a three-match winning run and still harboured faint hopes of qualification, had the audacity to take the lead against opponents who only needed a draw to progress.

Turi picked up the ball just inside the Croatia half and strode forwards unmolested before trying his luck from outside the box and benefiting from a heavy deflection to beat Dominik Livakovic in the Croatia goal on 16 minutes.

The lead lasted only seven minutes before Manchester City defender Gvardiol lashed in an equaliser after some hesitant Faroes defending.

With the evergreen Luka Modric still pulling the strings in Croatia's midfield at 40 on the occasion of his 193rd cap, the hosts gradually took control.

And 12 minutes into the second half, Musa fired in at the near post to settle Croatian nerves.

With the Faroes' hopes of becoming the smallest ever nation to reach a World Cup fading fast, Vlasic drove the knife in deeper still 20 minutes from time with a cushioned volley to beat goalkeeper Mathias Lamhauge, who had strayed into no-man's land.

Depay maintains Dutch lead



Memphis Depay's Dutch record-extending 55th international goal helped push the Netherlands to the brink of qualification with a 1-1 draw in Poland.

Jakub Kaminski had given Poland hope of pipping Netherlands to top spot in Group G two minutes before the break in Warsaw, latching onto Robert Lewandowski's through ball to slot past Bart Verbruggen in the Dutch goal.

But two minutes after the restart, Depay struck to maintain the Netherlands' three-point lead at the top of the group, and a massive goal difference advantage of 13 that makes qualification at home to Lithuania on Monday a formality.

In Group A, plucky Luxembourg gave Germany plenty of scares in a goalless first half before Newcastle forward Woltemade bagged a second-half brace to keep Germany top of the pool.

"I know it wasn't a pretty game but we gave our all, pushed hard and got the three points," Woltemade told Germany's RTL network.

The four-time world champions need only a point at home to Slovakia on Monday to book their ticket to the World Cup.

Their nearest rivals, Slovakia, had two goals chalked off by VAR but Tomas Bobcek struck in injury time in Kosice to snatch a 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

Slovakia, though, must win in Germany on Monday to top the group and avoid the play-offs.

Elsewhere, Liam Jessop's 20th-minute strike threatened to give Gibraltar a first ever victory -- or even draw -- in a major tournament qualification match, but Vasilije Adzic and Nikola Krstovic ensured Montenegro avoided a shock defeat to triumph 2-1 in Group L.