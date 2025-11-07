Broncos confirm why they are the best team of the season with their seventh consecutive victory

Published by Israel Duro 7 de noviembre, 2025

A touchdown pass by Bo Nix against the Las Vegas Raiders consolidated the Denver Broncos as the NFL's top team of the season by granting them their seventh consecutive victory.

The Broncos based their win on a dominant defense, with their defensive players completeing six tackles and an interception. This result leaves the Denver team's season record at 8 wins and 2 losses, the best by a franchise this season.

Unbeatable at home

In addition, their home record is impeccable. The Broncos have won all five games played in Denver, being together with Indianapolis, the only clubs without defeats at home this year. Cumulatively, it is the tenth consecutive victory at Mile High Stadium.

Their winning streak, the best since 2015, allows them to extend their lead over their immediate pursuers, The Los Angeles Chargers, who hold a 6-3 record at this point of the season.

Next game, a top matchup against the Chiefs

Speaking to the media, Nix highlighted the team's defensive strength: "We have a really good defense and they showed it again tonight. They keep winning games for us and getting the ball back, and at some point we're going to have to return the favor."

The Broncos' next game will pit them against the reigning NFL runners-up, the Kansas Chiefs. A game that will pit one of the league's best offenses against the league's toughest defenses.