Mahomes, Kelce lead Chiefs to win over Commanders

Published by Israel Duro 28 de octubre, 2025

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce nce again proved that, when in sync, they are one of the best duos in NFL history. The pair scored their 75th touchdown, making them the third-highest scoring quarterback–tight end duo in the sport, during the Kansas Chiefs' victory over the Washington Commanders (28-7).

The early stages of the game suggested otherwise. In fact, the first attempts at connecting between the two stars ended with the ball in the hands of the Commanders and a one-yard loss for Kansas.

Kelce ties Holmes as the Chiefs' player with the most touchdowns scored

From that point on, Kelce had his best game of the season, with six receptions on eight targets for 99 yards, his season high. He also set a personal milestone, catching his 83rd career touchdown at the end of the third quarter, tying Priest Holmes for the most total touchdowns in franchise history.

The Chiefs once again demonstrated their offensive firepower, showcasing why they are contenders for the title they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles last year.