Super Bowl LIX: The Eagles dominate the Chiefs and are crowned NFL champions

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs and took home Super Bowl LIX thanks to the brilliant performance of Jalen Hurts, the star and MVP of the night with his two touchdowns, a key run, and the 221 passing yards that led the Eagles' balanced offense.

But beyond Hurts' great night, who was well supported by running backs and receivers Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Jahan Dotson—all of whom had stellar performances—the key to the Eagles' victory was their defensive line, which shut down and made Patrick Mahomes suffer like never before.

Mahomes was intercepted, sacked, and hit throughout the night in what was undoubtedly the worst game of his career.

Frustrated, Mahomes could only pad his stats at the end of the fourth quarter, completing three touchdowns and trimming a scoreboard that had once been 34-0 until the end of the third quarter.

In general, there was only one team on the field—the Eagles—who played a Super Bowl at ease and got their revenge for the championship game lost to the Chiefs in 2023.

With the defeat, the Chiefs were left just short of becoming the first franchise in NFL history to achieve three consecutive titles. Mahomes also fell short of adding another ring to match the iconic Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

With their historic win, the Eagles secured their second Super Bowl after the one in 2017. Furthermore, including championships before the creation of the Super Bowl, the franchise reached its fifth NFL trophy.

10:18 pm The Eagles are the new NFL champions! Despite the score tightening to 40-22 in the final quarter, the Philadelphia team dominated the Kansas City Chiefs, thanks to a brilliant Jalen Hurts and invaluable contributions from the defensive line and the team’s running backs. A historic, well-deserved victory, and a redemption for the lost Super Bowl in 2023 against the Chiefs.

09:49 pm The Eagles keep scoring and are now on the verge of the title As the clock ticks down rapidly, with only eight minutes remaining in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles continue to score, extending their lead over the Chiefs. The score is now a lopsided 40-6.

09:25 pm Chiefs touchdown! Great pass from Mahomes! Patrick Mahomes' first big play of the game. A huge pass under pressure to score and make it 6-34. The Chiefs attempted a two-point conversion but were unsuccessful. Now, the fourth quarter has started. Patrick Mahomes throws across his body to Xavier Worthy to get on the board.



09:20 pm Eagles Touchdown and Conversion! Historic Beating of the Chiefs! With still a few minutes remaining in the third quarter, Philadelphia continues to score and strike Kansas City repeatedly. This game is absolutely decided, and there's still a whole quarter to go. A nightmare night for the reigning champions. KEEP THE MAIN THING THE MAIN THING



08:57 pm The Eagles Keep Scoring! 0-27 After a long offensive drive, the Eagles extended their lead with another successful field goal. Before falling short in the final stretch to secure another touchdown, Saquon made a great catch, once again overwhelming the Chiefs' defense. Saquon hangs on to put the Eagles inside the 5!



08:53 pm How does the second half start? Mahomes sacked Once again, the Chiefs' quarterback was swallowed up by the defensive line, and the Eagles already have the ball back. Fifth sack by the Eagles!



08:45 pm Kendrick Lamar surprises at the Super Bowl with "Not Like Us" During the halftime show, Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us, the track that marked the end of his historic feud with Drake. The song choice not only electrified the audience but also reaffirmed his victory in one of the biggest rap beefs ever.



Not Like Us transcended the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef to become a cultural phenomenon. With its infectious beat and sharp lyrics, the song was a global hit, dominated streaming charts, and won Song of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards. THIS MAN KENDRICK LAMAR JUST SMILED IN THE CAMERA AFTER COOKING DRAKE



LMFAOOOOOO#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/O09jyWwh6l — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 10, 2025 GAME OVER. @kendricklamar #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/AaXXGdrufV — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

08:27 pm The Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Has Begun! The performance has kicked off with full force, and all eyes are on the stage where Kendrick Lamar and other special guests will dazzle the audience with an energetic performance. Get ready for an explosive mix of music, lights, and surprises in this highly anticipated show. Let the show begin!

08:14 pm Halftime, Chiefs shut out 24-0 Yes, although it may seem unbelievable, Kansas City has been dominated in this first half by a very serious and commanding Philadelphia Eagles. So far, the difference has been the Eagles' defensive intensity, which has taken down Patrick Mahomes.

08:07 pm Touchdown and Extra Point for the Eagles! 24-0!!! A perfect first half for Philadelphia, who scores again and leaves the Chiefs on the ropes. EAGLES FLYING HIGH RN UP 24-0 🦅



08:03 pm Mahomes Intercepted! Once again, the Eagles' defensive line recovers a ball in enemy territory, now very close to the end zone with little time left in the second quarter.

07:53 pm The Eagles Have the Ball Again With four minutes left in the second quarter, Philadelphia has a great opportunity to extend their lead and head into halftime with a more comfortable cushion. Here's the stat of the night: the Eagles have held the ball for 10 more minutes than the Chiefs.

07:48 pm Another Sack Against Mahomes As the Chiefs search for answers to the Eagles' intensity, Mahomes suffers another sack, this time the third of the night. There's no relief for the quarterback.

07:42 pm Interception Against Mahomes and a Touchdown for the Eagles! 17-0!!! The Eagles' impressive defensive line sacked Mahomes twice in a row and then intercepted the quarterback's pass on the third attempt. On the return, the Eagles scored their second touchdown of the night.

​For now, it's a nightmare evening for Kansas and Mahomes. HBD @cdejean23 🎂



07:36 pm Successful Field Goal for the Eagles! After a chaotic possession, with penalties and timeouts, the Eagles managed to extend their lead to 10-0 with a field goal by their kicker, Jake Elliott. Just through the uprights to extend the Philly lead to 10-0 🙌 @jake_elliott22



07:26 pm Another Incomplete Pass and a Punt for the Chiefs Once again, the Eagles' relentless pressure forces Mahomes into an uncomfortable throw to Travis Kelce, who for the second time is unable to make the catch. The ball quickly returns to Philadelphia's possession.

07:23 pm Interception by the Chiefs! What a way to start the second quarter. Hurts attempted a deep touchdown pass, but Kansas City's defensive line handled it well. The interception was made by Bryan Cook. Pass is intercepted by Bryan Cook! @AyoCook_6 #ChiefsKingdom



07:19 pm First Quarter Ends After the Chiefs' punt, the Eagles attempted to reach scoring position but didn’t have enough time to string together the necessary plays. They head into the break with the lead.

07:10 pm Mahomes Throws an Incomplete Pass, and the Chiefs Are Forced to Punt In another tough play for the quarterback, the Eagles broke through the offensive line, pressured Mahomes, and forced an awkward throw. Philadelphia will now have another opportunity to attack and extend their lead.

07:05 pm Touchdown and Extra Point! 7-0 for the Eagles The Philadelphia team struck first and starts strong in the championship game. How do you stop this? #FlyEaglesFly



07:03 pm First and Goal at the One-Yard Line! Jahan Dotson Nearly Scores for the Eagles! First big scoring play of the night. The officials are reviewing the play to confirm its validity. HURTS TO DOTSON DIME



06:55 pm Defensive Brilliance by the Eagles The Eagles' defensive line quickly forces the Chiefs into a long punt. Mahomes faced heavy pressure and attempted a difficult pass that was nearly intercepted. Mahomes escapes pressure but Philly’s defense doesn’t break.



06:50 pm Mahomes Completes His First Pass The star of the night is starting to warm up his arm. Mahomes’ first pass is a completion to JuJu



06:46 pm Penalty and Turnover for the Eagles Just when it seemed they had secured a brilliant first down on fourth down, the referees called a penalty on AJ Brown for placing his hand on his defender's helmet. AND ITS STARTED



WHAT OPI IS THERE ON AJ BROWN???



WIPES AWAY A CRITICAL EAGLES FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION



pic.twitter.com/d5vUVFi8kD — KLSFootball (@klsfootball) February 9, 2025

06:39 pm The Championship Game Kicks Off The Eagles start with possession of the ball, looking to gain yards with their ground game and quickly securing a first down with a well-placed throw from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

06:32 pm Tribute to the Victims of the Terrorist Attack in New Orleans The emotional tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street last January 1st comes to an end. In just moments, the ball will take flight.

06:25 pm Jon Batiste performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX After the powerful performance by the Louisiana singer, everything is set for kickoff. Jon Batiste performs the national anthem at the #SuperBowlLIX pic.twitter.com/NPjOj3qiKY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 9, 2025

06:10 pm Kendrick Lamar, another star of the night Besides the game, the eyes of the world will once again be on the halftime show, headlined by rapper Kendrick Lamar, who recently won five Grammy Awards, including Song and Record of the Year for his track 'Not Like Us,' a response to Canadian rapper Drake during their brief feud at the end of 2024. Tonight. @kendricklamar. #AppleMusicHalftime.@AppleMusic @pgLang @RocNation pic.twitter.com/97EeiP1hsZ — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

05:59 pm Hurts and Barkley ready for showtime Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, looking to spoil Mahomes' night, are already on the field. .@Saquon and @JalenHurts locked in.



05:57 pm Donald Trump: first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl President Donald J. Trump will become the first U.S. president to attend the championship game. The president's presence at the big event has prompted authorities to beef up security in the city, especially after the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street on Jan. 1. 🚨 President Trump makes history by becoming the first sitting U.S. President to attend a Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/r3up7JWdXl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 9, 2025

05:55 pm Leo Messi will also be present The Argentine star, for many the best soccer player in history, showed up in New Orleans for the big game. Leo Messi in the building ⚽️



05:54 pm The star of the night, Patrick Mahomes This is how the best quarterback of the moment, the face of the NFL, arrived. PM15. SBLIX. pic.twitter.com/TLGcHkpOt9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2025

05:53 pm The arrival of Kansas City Here's how the Chiefs arrived in New Orleans. The mastermind himself. pic.twitter.com/PhKPUrEynk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2025