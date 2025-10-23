Inaugural PGA tournament canceled due to drought in Hawaii

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de octubre, 2025

The inaugural PGA Tour event, scheduled for Jan. 8-11, 2026, has been canceled due to the drought plaguing the island of Maui, in Hawaii, organizers announced Wednesday.

The Sentry, one of the most important events on the U.S. professional tour after the Majors, will not be held next year.

The PGA resigned from hosting the event citing "logistical reasons"for finding an alternative course to the usual one, located in Kapalua.

Devastated by the deadly fires of 2023, the island of Maui is now facing an intense drought that is reducing its water reserves, whose use is strictly regulated.

Despite the cancellation, the circuit will begin its season in Hawaii, but a week later, from Jan. 15-18, for the Sony Open in Honolulu, on the island of O'ahu.