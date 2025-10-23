Real Madrid and Bayern maintain their perfect record in the Champions League, Liverpool reacts

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de octubre, 2025

Real Madrid, who defeated Juventus 1-0 in Wednesday's star-studded clash, and Bayern Munich, who thrashed Brugge 4-0, maintained their winning streak in this Champions League, where Liverpool reacted with a 1-5 thrashing in Frankfurt.

The win ended a four-game losing streak across all competitions for the Reds and lifted them to six points in the Champions League, three behind Real Madrid, Bayern, and the other three teams that earned their third straight victory Tuesday: Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and Arsenal.

PSG and Bayern occupy the top two places by a greater goal difference (+10) and between them the French are leaders by virtue of having scored one more goal than the Germans (13 vs. 12).

Warming up for the Clásico

Four days ahead of the eagerly awaited Clasico of the Spanish Liga against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid emerged victorious at the same venue in their delicate 1-0 win over Juventus.

It was decided by a goal from England's Jude Bellingham in the 57th minute, tapping in a rebound after his Brazilian teammate Vinicius Jr hit the post.

Beyond the only goal scorer of the night, the stars of the evening were the goalkeepers, Thibaut Courtois for the home side and Michele Di Gregorio for the visitors, whose outstanding interventions prevented a much bigger scoreline.

The other team in contention on Wednesday to seal a third win in as many games was Bayern, with a composed 4-0 home win over Brugge, in their case with goals from 17-year-old German youngster Lennart Karl ('5), England's indispensable striker Harry Kane ('14), Colombia's Luis Diaz ('34) and Senegal's Nicolas Jackson ('79).

Putting out the fire

With a rain of goals, parallel to the weather, Liverpool put out the fire caused by a poor run of four straight defeats with a 1-5 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Three of those setbacks were in the Premier League and one of them in the Champions League, the one suffered against Galatasaray (1-0) on matchday 2, so Liverpool now have 6 points and were able to stay three points off the top of the table.

Eintracht took the lead in the 26th minute through Denmark's Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, but the Reds reacted with unexpected fury to finish with goals from Frenchman Hugo Ekitiké ('34) and Ibrahima Konaté ('44), Dutchmen Virgil Van Dijk ('39) and Cody Gakpo ('65) and Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai ('70).

Also with 6 points out of a possible 9 is another English big club, Chelsea, which on Wednesday thrashed the historic Ajax 5-1, which is bottom with three defeats and zero points.

It was a triumph with South American protagonism due to the goals for the Blues by Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo, Argentinean Enzo Fernandez and Brazilian Estevao. In the last two cases, from the penalty spot.