Erik Spoelstra, new USA Basketball head coach

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de octubre, 2025

The head coach of the Miami Heat, Erik Spoelstra, was named the new head coach of the men's national basketball team (USA Basketball), succeeding Steve Kerr. A position that will not prevent him from continuing to lead the Florida franchise.

"It’s an incredible honor to be named head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team," Spoelstra said, in remarks contained in a release issued by USA Basketball. "Representing our country and leading world-class athletes to marquee competitions is one of the greatest privileges in sport. I look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence and teamwork that defines USA Basketball."

Although the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has to endorse the hire, Spoelstra is already aware that he will be on a mission to conquer the 2027 FIBA World Cup - to be played in Doha, Qatar - and to achieve the gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Grant Hill, general manager of USA Basketball, heaped praise on Spoelstra, whom he called "the perfect choice."

"I have known Erik Spoelstra for the better part of two decades. He is not only an outstanding coach, but a great colleague, friend and father, all of which make him the perfect choice to continue the USA Basketball Men’s National Team coaching legacy through 2028," Hill stressed.

Spoelstra already knows what it's like to be around USA Basketball. He served as Kerr's assistant at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

With the Heat, the new USA Basketball head coach achieved the Ring in the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons, when he manged the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, among others.

He will begin his 18th season at the helm of the Heat next week, making him the longest-serving head coach at a single NBA franchise.