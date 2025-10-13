Mariners beat Jays to open American League series with win

Published by Víctor Mendoza 13 de octubre, 2025

Bryce Miller and three Seattle relievers stifled Toronto’s bats, leading the Mariners to a 3–1 win over the Blue Jays in the opening game of the Major League Baseball playoff series.

Cal Raleigh hit a home run and Jorge Polanco drove in two runs, while Mariners pitchers baffled the hosts, allowing just two hits — none after the second inning.

Miller surrendered a leadoff home run to George Springer on his first pitch of the night, but the Blue Jays managed only one hit the rest of the way.

"Can't say enough about Bryce Miller on short rest and giving us six strong innings," Raleigh said. "Pitchers came out today and really impressed us, awesome, especially after short rest."

Seattle took a 1–0 lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series (ALCS), with Game 2 set for Monday in Canada.

"It's going to be tough," Raleigh said. "We've just got to keep doing it."

Miller delivered the longest MLB playoff start on short rest in six years, then handed the ball to relievers Gabe Speier, Matt Brash, and Andrés Muñoz, who combined to retire 23 of Toronto’s final 24 batters.

“I just told him to go out there, trust his stuff, and let it play,” Raleigh said of his first-inning conversation with Miller.

Toronto started right-hander Kevin Gausman, while Seattle turned to Miller, pitching on just three days’ rest. He was the only healthy starter who didn’t appear in the Mariners’ 15-inning, division-series clincher against Detroit on Friday.

In search of a champion The Mariners, who have never appeared in the World Series, hadn’t reached the ALCS since 2001. The Blue Jays, champions in 1992 and 1993, are seeking their first World Series berth in 32 years after last advancing to the ALCS in 2016.



The American League champion will face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

"We just kept our minds ready"

The Blue Jays, who posted the American League’s best home record this season at 54–27 inside Rogers Centre, started strong again against Seattle.

In the first inning, Raleigh singled and advanced to third on Julio Rodríguez’s single, only to be picked off at home by Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk on a throw from third baseman Addison Barger.

The Blue Jays struck first on the opening pitch of the game when George Springer homered over the right-field fence off Miller.

Miller allowed just one more hit while retiring 16 of the next 17 Toronto batters before exiting after six innings. Meanwhile, Gausman recorded 16 consecutive outs over 5⅔ innings until Raleigh drove in a run against him in the sixth.

Raleigh, the MLB season leader with 60 home runs, launched a two-out, two-strike fastball for a solo shot to lift the Mariners. After walking Julio Rodríguez, Gausman was replaced by left-handed reliever Brendon Little.

Rodriguez advanced to second on a wild pitch by Little and scored on Polanco’s single to left, giving Seattle a 2–1 lead.

In the eighth, Seattle’s Randy Arozarena walked, stole second and third, and scored on a Polanco single, creating the final margin.

"We got some rest. We just kept our minds ready, tried to recover as much as we can," Polanco said. "It's very important for us to come here and get a win or two."