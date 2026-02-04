Cunningham leads Pistons' comeback win over Nuggets; Knicks continue hot streak

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de febrero, 2026

Cade Cunningham scored 29 points Tuesday and the Detroit Pistons withstood a late Denver Nuggets comeback to seal a 124-121 victory in what could be a preview of the NBA finals.

Here are the highlights from a 10 NBA game day:

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons appeared headed for a comfortable victory after building a 20-point lead early in the third quarter following a 37-point second half.

But Nikola Jokic, Denver’s star, responded with 10 points in the third quarter, and Jamal Murray scored 14 in the final quarter to cut the Detroit Pistons’ lead to single digits in the closing minutes.

However, Cunningham was up to the challenge and scored two crucial free throws late in the game to give Detroit a five-point lead with nine seconds left, securing the victory.

Jamal Murray led Denver's scoring board with 32 points, while Jokic finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

All five Detroit starters finished with double-digit scoring, with Cunningham backed by Duncan Robinson's 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and Jalen Duren's 19 points.

The victory leaves Detroit with a 37-12 record at the top of the Eastern Conference, five and a half games ahead of the second-place New York Knicks, who extended their winning streak to seven games with a resounding 132-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Jalen Brunson added 21 in a start-to-finish victory for the Knicks, who built as much as a 41-point lead in the final quarter.

The Knicks have a record of 32-18.

Celtics frustrate Flagg

The Boston Celtics remain third in the standings with a 32-18 record after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 110-100 in Texas.

Mavs rookie sensation Cooper Flagg shined again at American Airlines Center with a dazzling 36-point performance, but Dallas always struggled to get close against a Celtics team that led from the end of the first quarter.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in scoring with 33 points, and Payton Pritchard contributed 26 off the bench.

Thunder hit 40-win ceiling

In the Western Conference, the reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder became the first team this season to reach 40 wins with a resounding 128-92 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Oklahoma led by 25 points at the end of the first quarter and took the victory with ease, thanks to an outstanding performance by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continued his impressive streak of games scoring 20 points or more.

The Canadian star, who finished with 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds, has scored 20-or-more in 121 consecutive games, and is just six games away from breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126, set between 1961 and 1963.

Elsewhere, The Los Angeles Lakers concluded their road trip as visitors with a 125-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.