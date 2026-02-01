Hornets sting Wembanyama's Spurs

Published by Víctor Mendoza 1 de febrero, 2026

The Charlotte Hornets added their sixth consecutive victory this season in the NBA with a 111-106 home win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, with 26 points from Brandon Miller, his 10th consecutive game with at least 20 points.

With Saturday's win, the Hornets now have 22 wins, their most in the past three seasons. They posted 19 wins in the 2024-2025 campaign and won 21 games in the 2023-2024 campaign.

Despite Charlotte reaching as much as a 20-point lead, the Spurs had a chance to tie the game with 27 seconds to play, but Frenchman Victor Wembanyama missed from the three-point line. The Gallic star recorded 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds, one assist, but did not place a block.

"Hats off to them," Miller said, in remarks picked up by AFP. "They have a great group of competitors and we just had the desire to compete and stick to our game plan."

The streak of six straight wins is the Hornets' best since March 2016, when they won seven in a row. Charlotte improves its record to 22-28 and climbs to second place in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs (32-15) fall to third in the West.

Sixers lose George, but beat Pelicans

Despite learning a few hours earlier of the 25-game suspension of star Paul George for violating the NBA's anti-doping program, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114.

The big star of the game was Cameroon's Joel Embiid, who reached the 40-point mark for the first time this season. Embiid, 31 years old and affected by injuries in recent seasons, completed the double-double with 11 rebounds, shooting for an effectiveness of 48 percent (13/27) in 39 minutes on the court.

"I missed a lot of easy shots. I wasn't that effective, but we got the goal," Embiid mentioned. "When we're up for so long, I have to be more careful, it's good and bad to close games like this."

Wolves outplay Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an uneventful night as they beat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-114. Anthony Edwards (33) and Julius Randle (27) combined for 60 points for the Wolves.

Edwards scored 14 of his 16 attempts from the free-throw line, while Randle connected four of his five 3-pointers. "I wanted to be at the free-throw line, it gives me rhythm," Edwards said. "When we play at this level on offense, we have to pay attention to our defense and be more effective." The 24-year-old guard has 21 consecutive games with at least 20 points, tying the franchise record.

Minnesota had a highly effective night shooting for 53% (47/89), and managed to pull out to a maximum lead of 22 units. It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Wolves, who with a record of 31 wins and 19 losses occupy the seventh place in the West.