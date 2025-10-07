LeBron James' 'decision of all decisions' was a publicity stunt

Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) It was billed as "the decision of all decisions," fueling speculation about a possible momentous announcement that kept the basketball world on edge and sent Los Angeles Lakers ticket prices skyrocketing.

But the cryptic LeBron James video released Monday that caused a stir on the internet turned out to be, after all, a marketing ploy.

The so-called "Second Decision," touted in a 10-second video posted on the NBA star's social media, was actually a public relations strategy to announce James' collaboration with a leading cognac brand to be released in October.

Monday's teaser was a clear reference to the famous "Decision" choreographed by James in 2010, when he stoked anticipation about his future before announcing that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat as a free agent.

Amid speculation that Tuesday's announcement could be to confirm his retirement at the end of the season, ticket prices for the Lakers' final home game of the 2025-2026 campaign skyrocketed.

Online marketplace Tickpick claimed that the cheapest ticket for the Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz on April 12 next year went from $85 to $445 in the hours after the video was posted.

Prices on other secondary market websites also increased, with the cheapest prices on SeatGeek reaching $821 and $955 on Ticketmaster.

James, 40, is heading into his 23rd NBA season and stated last week that he expects his retirement to come "sooner rather than later."