Conor McGregor confirms that he will fight at the UFC event at the White House

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de octubre, 2025

Conor McGregor confirmed he will fight at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the White House for the 250th anniversary of the United States. The Irish mixed martial arts fighter addressed the evening in a dialogue with Sean Hannity for Fox News.

Dana White, president of the UFC, confirmed in mid-August the planning of an event on July 4, 2026. Pending some details to be worked out with Donald Trump, White said the event "is going to be held" at the White House.

The MMA event will be part of the program of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, signed in 1776. According to officials, more details will be released closer to the event.

When asked about it by Hannity, McGregor, whose last official fight was in July 2021, revealed that his participation is a "locked, signed and delivered" deal.

"Right now, we're eight months out. Dial a few things in, you know, close off a bit of business endeavors and then isolate myself in training camp in preparation to put on one hell of a show for the American people in celebration of their great birthday, 250 years of independence, and I pray it can ignite the support for the people of Ireland," the fighter added.

The Fox News host asked the Irishman if he had discussed the event with White, who was recently appointed as a member of Meta's board of directors.

"Me and Dana are in constant communication. We've done incredible business together. I'm the highest generating fighter of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. They've just signed a breathtaking deal with Paramount where we go to cable TV. 7.7 billion dollars, that deal. I love it. Ready to rock," McGregor continued.

The fighter referred to the deal that will give CBS and Paramount+ the rights to broadcast and stream mixed martial arts fights online. It was signed in August of this year.