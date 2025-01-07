Dana White, UFC president and Trump ally, was confirmed as a new member of Meta's board of directors

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 6 de enero, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg surprised everyone by announcing Dana White, president of the UFC, as a new member of Meta's board of directors. In the same statement, the tech entrepreneur also welcomed investor Charlie Songhurst and John Elkann, chairman of Ferrari and CEO of Exor. In addition to his business activities, White is a personal friend and ally of Donald Trump.

Meta announced the additions via a statement, officiating as an introduction for White, Songhurst and Elkann.

"Dana is the President and CEO of the UFC, and has built it into one of the most valuable, fastest-growing and most popular sports companies in the world. I admire him as an entrepreneur and for his ability to build such a beloved brand," Zuckerberg expressed on the matter.

"Dana, John and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection," he added.

"I'm a big believer that social networking and AI are the future"

White also commented on his arrival at Meta: "I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future," he said.

"I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level," he added.

Meta highlighted White's leadership capabilities and praised his career in the business world. "White has received numerous industry and business accolades for his impact and influence in sports. Most recently, White was named one of the most influential figures in sports by Sports Illustrated (2023) and Sports Business Journal (2024), as well as one of the most influential executives in media by Variety (2024)," the statement added.

White, now 55, is a personal friend and ally of Trump. He was even in charge of introducing him on the last night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in mid-July in Milwaukee.

"If you are struggling to pay your bills, how can you ever afford to start a family? And if you don’t feel safe in your own town, why would you ever buy a house? I know the President Trump is fighting to save the American dream and that’s what’s at stake in this election. We are choosing who we want to lead us in this fight. I know President Trump is a proven leader, a fearless leader, and this country was in a much better place when he was in the Oval Office," the UFC president expressed at the RNC podium.