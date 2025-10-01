NFL: Metropolitano stadium to host Miami Dolphins in Madrid

Published by Carlos Dominguez 1 de octubre, 2025

The Miami Dolphins have chosen Metropolitan Stadium, home of the Atlético de Madrid, as an operational base during their stay in Madrid ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders on November 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Beyond being a highly anticipated event for NFL fans in Europe, the match also marks the arrival of a multi-million-dollar sports industry in Spain.

According to the newspaper Vozpópuli, Real Madrid had initially arranged for the NFL event to take place near the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. However, Atlético de Madrid managed to host the Dolphins for their full week of training at their stadium and to hold their press conferences there. The official Metropolitano store is also expected to sell Dolphins merchandise.

A golden opportunity for the Spanish team

This is a highly attractive opportunity for Atlético de Madrid, as the Spanish club is expected to receive several million dollars for allowing the Miami team to use its stadium.

In addition to the substantial payment for allowing the Dolphins to train, the logistical support that the NFL typically provides to host clubs will also be highly valuable for the Atlético de Madrid squad.

During the first NFL game held in Munich last year, the league covered the cost of replacing the turf at the Allianz Arena. This demonstrates the level of investment and support the organization provides when hosting events in international stadiums.