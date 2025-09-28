Atletico humiliates Real Madrid in the first derby of the season

Published by Israel Duro 28 de septiembre, 2025

Atlético Madrid looked like itself again against a Real Madrid side that failed to show its usual form. The crushing and humiliating final score came as a surprise given the form that both teams entered the match: Xabi Alonso’s men on top with a perfect record, while Diego Simeone’s squad had managed only half of the 18 points available and carried the weight of poor performances against far weaker opponents.

Simeone surprised by betting on the Norwegian giant Sorloth up front, and the move worked out well. Noticeably more involved than in previous matches, his presence was a constant nuisance for the white's defense and allowed Julián Álvarez and the second line to play more freely, in addition to scoring a goal-the second of the match- with an excellent header.

Crushing red-and-white domination

The rojiblanco pressure and the slate allowed Simeone's side to take the lead thanks to a goal by defender Le Normand, also with a header. Real Madrid did not lose face in the match and managed to equalize thanks to Mbappe, who added his eighth goal in the league so far. Before the end of the first half, Turkish youngster Güler managed to turn the game around.

In the second half, however, Real Madrid disappeared from the match and looked too soft in defense. First it was Sorloth who beat the defense over the top and took advantage of a great pass from captain Koke to level the match. Then, a penalty by Güler, who lifted his foot too high and hit Nico González in the head, was converted by Julián Álvarez to put the home side back in front.

Real collapses: not a single shot on goal in the second half

The same Araña scored the fourth with a superb free kick minutes later, with Real Madrid completely wiped out. Xabi Alonso's side did not take a single shot against Oblak's goal in the entire second half.

The party was closed by Griezmann, with an excellent goal in stoppage time by a pass from Atlético's star signing of the season, Álex Baena, who returned to play after several games out due to injury.