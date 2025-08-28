Ohtani earns his first win as a Dodgers pitcher on a historic day

Published by Víctor Mendoza 28 de agosto, 2025

Japan's Shohei Ohtani picked up his first win as a pitcher with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in a record-setting night for the reigning major league champions.

The Los Angeles team beat the Cincinnati Reds by 5x1 with a total of 19 strikeouts.

That's the most for the popular Dodgers in a nine-inning game since at least 1901.

Ohtani contributed nine of those strikeouts in the first game in which he completed five innings with the Dodgers.

The Japanese star allowed two hits and one run on his 87 pitches.

This was Ohtani's first win since he made his debut in the pitching role with the Dodgers on June 16, following his recovery from a second elbow surgery.

The Japanese has progressively upped his loads on the mound while remaining a huge offensive threat, ranking second in home runs in the Majors with 45.

On Wednesday he took five at-bats in which he had a hit, in addition to scoring one of the Dodgers' runs.

Puerto Rico's Kiké Hernandez signed a two-run single in the fourth inning.

Dominican Noelvi Marte hit a solo homer for the Reds to open the scoring in the third inning at Dodger Stadium.

In Miami, the Braves crushed the Marlins 12-1 in a game in which the dugouts emptied after a Ryan Gusto pitch hit the left arm guard of Venezuela's Ronald Acuna Jr..

Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected for protesting that the umpires did not eject Gusto.

Acuña Jr. got four base on balls and two runs for Atlanta in his only at-bat.

In New York, the Yankees beat the Washington Nationals 11x2 with a six-homer barrage.

All-Star Aaron Judge connected on one of them unleashing a nine-run blast in the third inning.