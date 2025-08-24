Dominican Juan Soto reaches 32 home runs in Mets' win over Braves

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) The New York Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves on Friday, with the 32nd home run by Dominican Juan Soto, in a Major League Baseball day with outstanding wins by the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox.

With a hit to left field in the seventh episode, the Dominican added another stellar night. A four-time Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star, Soto finished with a line of two runs scored, three hits, four RBIs and two walks.

The Metropolitans were relentless against pitcher Joey Wentz, who allowed nine hits and six runs in 3.1 innings.

The positive note for Atlanta was provided by Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr., who connected his 15th home run of 2025.

In another result, the Houston Astros cruised to a 10x7 win over the Baltimore Orioles with a three-run homer by Dominican Jeremy Pena.

"The big difference has been our energy; it's contagious," Pena said after the game. "It's an excellent win; we battled, and we managed to come out with the victory."

Dominican Bryan Abreu earned his second save of the season and the 10th of his career after 304 games in the majors.

Red Sox beat Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Colorado Rockies 9x0 with a home run, including one by Dominican Alexander Canario.

Canario, 25, is playing the best season of his major league career, in which he has played 66 games with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

The Pirates had a successful night from the mound in limiting the Rockies to three hits.

Colorado suffers its 92nd loss of the season and falls eight away from suffering 100 losses for the third consecutive season.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox won 1x0 over the New York Yankees.

A Connor Wong double that brought Nathaniel Lowe to the plate in the top of the seventh inning made the difference in the game.

With today's win, Boston improves its record to 70 wins against 59 losses and displaces its longtime rival for second place in the East division in the American League.

The Washington Nationals scored two runs in the ninth inning to prevail 5x4 over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto turned from hero to villain as he connected for his 10th home run before committing the error that provided the winning run for the visitors.

Despite the loss, Philadelphia (74-54) remains in first place in the NL East division.