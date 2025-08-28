Messi returns with heroics to put Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final

Published by Virginia Martínez 28 de agosto, 2025

In a long-awaited heroic return, Argentine star Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup 2025 at Chase Stadium to advance to the final.

Croatian midfielder Marco Pasalic put the Orlando Lions ahead in the first minute of added time (45+1).

Lionel Messi secured the turnaround with a brace in the 77th minute - from the penalty spot - and 88th minute. Venezuelan Telasco Segovia secured the final with the Herons' third goal in the 90th minute+1.

Orlando City was superior during the first half, especially due to the offensive forays of Argentine Martín Ojeda and Colombians Eduard Atuesta and Luis Murillo.

In the ninth minute, Ojeda broke into the box on the left and struck a powerful left-footed shot that was deflected by Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

In the midst of the Leones' dominance, the Argentine Rodrigo de Paul tried a mid-range shot for the Herons that demanded a save from Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the 21st minute.

Orlando made another mistake at 23 when, chased in the open field by three Garzas, Colombian Iván Angulo led a swift counterattack in the final third of the field, reached the box, ran into Ustari and finished the play with a touch that went wide of the right post.

In the 31st minute, De Paul set up Luis Suárez in the area on the right. The Uruguayan Pistolero unleashed a cross-shot that went near the left post.

Gallese was alert at the far post in the 39th minute to prevent a corner kick taken by Lionel Messi from becoming an Olympic goal.

Orlando City finally found the 1-0 lead before halftime. Argentine defender Maximiliano Luján missed a one-on-one with Pasalic, and the ball was set up for the Croatian to beat Ustari with a blistering finish.

Orlando falls, Miami rises

The second half started with Inter Miami going forward. In the 51st minute, Suárez connected with a shot in the area that was saved by Gallese.

While on the field Messi tried to get the ball past five defenders in an inch of space, in a box, Argentine coach Javier Mascherano was getting desperate as the minutes ticked by.

The Lions lost their ferocity in the 59th minute when Guatemalan referee Walter Lopez did not award them a penalty for a foul by Spaniard Sergio Busquets on Angulo.

On the other hand, Inter's outlook became clearer in the 74th minute when Argentina's Tadeo Allende got a penalty when he was pulled down by Slovenia's David Brekalo, who was sent off for a double yellow card.

Messi took the penalty in the 77th minute with a shot just inside the right post to beat Gallese.

In the 87th minute, Jordi Alba came close to scoring with a shot that hit the base of the left post. A minute later, the Spanish left back provided the assist that Messi turned into 2-1 with a left-footed shot.

The 3-1 came from a move that Inter began to weave from their half. At the entrance to the box, Suarez played a one-two with Segovia, who scored in front of Gallese at 90+1.

In this way, Inter Miami advanced for the second time in three years to the final of the Leagues Cup and remains on its feet in the quest for an international title in 2025.